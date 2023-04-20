Jonathan Haggerty is planning a short fight against Nong-O Hama when they meet this Friday.

‘The General’ will challenge the Thai legend for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9 in U.S. primetime on April 21. Their match takes place inside the ring of the legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

While Nong-O has been a dominant force since joining ONE Championship, it doesn’t look like Haggerty is intimidated one bit. In an interview with The MMA Superfan, the British striker confidently warned his rival about what’s coming for him.

Jonathan Haggerty said:

“I’m coming in there in the first round to try and knock his head off. That’s what I do, that’s what I enjoy, that’s how I win, and yeah. He better watch out for the elbows, because just one cut and it’s going to stop the fight instantly so watch out.”

Haggerty’s signature elbows have helped him claim 19 wins in his professional combat sports career, including a stint as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. The 26-year-old is setting his sights on the belt that only Nong-O has held since its inception.

The Thai superstar dominated the competition through 10 fights in ONE Championship and stopped his last five opponents before the final bell rang. It will be interesting to see if Jonathan Haggerty can follow through on his prediction and put a decisive end to Nong-O’s reign.

Fans in North America can catch the whole event live and for free via Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

