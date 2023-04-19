ONE Championship fans are backing Nong-O Hama to come out on top in his highly anticipated headliner with Jonathan Haggerty.

This Friday night, Nong-O will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line in the ONE Fight Night 9 main event. Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thai fans will be treated to an all-out war between two of the greatest strikers of all time. Days away from their ONE world title clash, the promotion wants to know who you believe will walk out of the iconic venue with 26 pounds of gold wrapped around their waist.

“This ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship showdown will be guaranteed fireworks 🤩 How do YOU see the epic main event collision ending? 🏆”

Taking to the comments section on Instagram, ONE Championship fans were overwhelmingly in favor of Nong-O Hama leaving ONE Fight Night 9 with his title intact.

aldrinfpano: Nong-O will figure him out for a TKO in round 4.

comradegfx: Nong-O by TKO..

eliooooooooooooooooo: Haggerty is an awesome fighter and I’m a big, but Nong-O is… Nong-O

guroongkta: KO by @nongogaiyanghadao 👏👏👏🔥

With 10 straight wins inside the Circle and 265 career victories overall, Nong-O Hama has looked virtually unstoppable in recent years. The eight-time ONE world champion will look to keep that streak alive this Friday night, but Jonathan Haggerty will certainly have something to say about that.

Riding the momentum of a three-fight win streak, ‘The General’ will go into this weekend’s main event determined to do what no man before him has done inside the Circle.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can catch ONE Fight Night 9 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

