Jonathan Haggerty reveals what he thinks is key to beating Nong-O

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty knows exactly the type of immense challenge that awaits him when he next steps inside the ONE Championship ring.

Haggerty is scheduled to challenge legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Hama for the latter’s ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. The bout is set for this Friday night, April 21st, in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It will stream for free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Speaking on the YouTube channel The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Jonathan Haggerty says he isn’t taking Nong-O likely, and knows what to expect when he trades leather with the Thai megastar:

‘The General’ said:

“I feel like he’s got great experience, obviously, with the amount of fights that he has and he’s got good IQ. He knows how to read a fight, he knows when to turn it on, and he knows when to relax, and coast.”

That being said, Jonathan Haggerty and his team have come up with a sound game plan to combat Nong-O’s veteran experience. He hopes to shock the world by beating the legend and claiming his ONE Championship gold.

Haggerty added:

“If I can just break his rhythm, which we plan to do, and which we are going to do, we’re just going to force him into a fight and frustrate him, and yeah, like I said, walk onto some elbows.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda to catch all the updates on ONE Fight Night 9 straight from Bangkok.

