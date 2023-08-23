ONE Fight Night 15: Fabricio Andrade fired up to prove doubters wrong against Jonathan Haggerty

Fabricio Andrade plans to silence the doubters by securing a win and becoming a two-sport world champion in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15.

Over the past three years, Andrade has taken over the ONE bantamweight MMA division by staying unbeaten in seven fights, including five highlight-reel finishes.

In February this year, ‘Wonder Boy’ made his dreams come true with his latest victory, a fourth-round TKO against John Lineker to secure the bantamweight crown.

Andrade doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon, though. Inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 6, the Brazilian rising superstar returns to action with an opportunity to become a two-sport world champion.

‘Wonder Boy’ will have his work cut out for him, as he’s been matched up against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

During an interview with South China Morning Post Martial Arts, Fabricio Andrade had this to say about his upcoming fight for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title:

“And for me, I think kickboxing now is more of a challenge. You know, it is something that many people say I cannot do. So that kind of like makes me excited for this fight. ”

Jonathan Haggerty has similar hopes of becoming a two-sport world champion.

In April this year, Haggerty officially moved up to the bantamweight Muay Thai division and fought then-world champion Nong-O. ‘The General’ not only won but also knocked out Nong-O in the first round, ending his perfect run in ONE Championship.

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade is one of three world title fights scheduled for ONE Fight Night 15, which takes place inside the ‘Mecca of Muay Thai.’

The October 6 event will be available live and free for North American Amazon Prime Video subscribers.