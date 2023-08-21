Jonathan Haggerty dreams of hoisting the Muay Thai and kickboxing belts over his shoulders

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty already has 26 pounds of gold in his possession, but believes there’s room for more on his broad shoulders.

‘The General’ will be out for two-sport supremacy on October 6, when he meets fellow ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 15.

Two fearsome strikers will enter the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, but only one will leave with the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in his possession.

Not one to lack confidence, the self-assured Haggerty has long been visualizing himself joining the prestigious ranks of the promotion’s esteemed dual champions in two combat sports disciplines.

The English superstar told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“I’ve said it in previous interviews, but I wanted the kickboxing belt on one shoulder and the Muay Thai belt on the other.”

Jonathan Haggerty, of course, is no stranger to gold, initially ruling the flyweight Muay Thai ranks when he dethroned the mighty Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in 2019.

Almost four years later, the 26-year-old achieved the unthinkable again when he unseated another Thai living legend, Nong-O Hama, at ONE Fight Night 9 last April.

Most fans and pundits thought Haggerty was in over his head against Nong-O, who was previously unbeaten in 10 fights under the ONE banner. It took the underdog Haggerty less than three minutes to dispatch the iconic fighter, who was once in the conversation as the pound-for-pound best in the Singapore-based organization.

By now, Haggerty’s detractors know best than to count him out in any fight. Fabricio Andrade does bring an intriguing challenge, but don’t be surprised if ‘The General’ launches another full-on assault and claims his second world title.

Don’t miss ONE Fight Night 15, which will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.