Jonathan Haggerty says he moved to bantamweight to take over: “I’m getting there”

Jonathan Haggerty isn't just here to participate; he's here to dominate. The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion made a bold decision last year to challenge himself in a higher weight class, and that decision paid off immensely.

His calculated risk resulted in an extraordinary performance that sent shockwaves through the world of combat sports. In a stunning turn of events, Haggerty dethroned the formidable Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 in April, securing his place as a two-division ONE world champion.

Aptly nicknamed 'The General,' Haggerty exhibited an elevated level of size, speed, and strength at 145 pounds, which was evident as he decisively dispatched the Thai champion in less than a single round.

Now, firmly established as the dominant force in the bantamweight Muay Thai division, Haggerty is setting his sights on a new challenge – conquering a different sport. This quest has led him to a collision course with ONE bantamweight champion Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 15.

Scheduled for October 6, this champion-versus-champion showdown will determine the rightful holder of the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of the biggest fight of his life, Haggerty talked about his desire to be the best bantamweight in the world, across all combat sport disciplines:

“I was coming to the bantamweight division to take over, and I think it’s fair to say I’m getting there.”

Haggerty's rising star power is undeniable, as his seamless transition into the new weight class is a testament to his skill and determination. The added muscle and weight didn't hinder his agility and speed, as demonstrated in his showdown against Vladimir Kuzmin last year.

The awe-inspiring power he wields in his natural weight class was resoundingly showcased in his swift dismantling of the previously unbeatable Nong-O.

ONE Fight Night 15 will emanate from Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The full event will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.