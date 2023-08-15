Fabricio Andrade thinks Nong-O ‘overestimated his potential’ vs Jonathan Haggerty: “You can never do that in a fight”

ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade believes no one should get caught up in their own hype, regardless of how great they are.

At the end of the day, underestimating an opponent is a grave mistake, especially in the unforgiving and unpredictable nature of the fight game.

‘Wonder Boy’ cited former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Nong-O Hama as an example, deeming he took Jonathan Haggerty lightly at ONE Fight Night 9 last April.

That high-stakes main event war produced one of the most shocking one-round knockouts the promotion has ever seen.

Contrary to what Nong-O initially believed, it was he who was looking at the arena lights after Haggerty floored him thrice in under three minutes.

‘The General’ went on to usurp the longtime ruler of the bantamweight Muay Thai ranks, handing him the first defeat of his career under the ONE banner.

Andrade, meanwhile, believes the Thai legend was untouchable for so long that he forgot to respect Haggerty’s abilities.

The Brazilian said in a ONE Championship interview:

“I don't think it was luck [that Haggerty finished Nong-O] but I think it was Nong-O who took him as he is, he maybe overestimated his potential. And you can never do that in a fight, because in a fight, anything is possible.”

Truly wise beyond his years, Fabricio Andrade will not be making the same mistake when he locks horns with the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin on October 6.

The pair of 145-pound world champions will seek to add a second gold strap to their trophy case as they vie for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 15.

The action from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.