Fabricio Andrade feels unexpected kickboxing world title bout ‘the best case scenario’ for his career

Fabricio Andrade is on the verge of two-sport glory, but he knows a man is standing across him just as pumped to create history for himself.

The ONE bantamweight MMA world champion meets Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 15 for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing strap.

After claiming the 26-pound gold in MMA with a win over John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 this past February, the Thailand-based athlete turned his attention to the bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

And when Jonathan Haggerty went on to dethrone Nong-O to become the divisional king just a couple of months later, 'The General' remembered the Brazilian's humble call out and revealed that he'll be pleased to slug it out with Fabricio Andrade.

That supposed five-round war never took off, however. But with the bantamweight kickboxing gold vacant there were no more deserving contenders than the two who are set to square off on Friday, October 6.

For his part, Fabricio Andrade feels like it's the best way for him to attain what he's been dreaming of since joining the Singapore-based promotion.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

“I think it's the best case scenario that could happen to me right now.”

Though he hasn't gotten his wish, a win over Haggerty could set him up for a collision course with 'The General' for his Muay Thai crown.

Until then, let's see how the Brazilian phenom performs when he makes his promotional kickboxing debut at ONE Fight Night 15.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video can catch all the action live and free in U.S. primetime on October 6.