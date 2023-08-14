Fabricio Andrade looking forward to future Stephen Loman fight: “I think he'll be a good challenger for me”

ONE bantamweight mixed martial arts world champion Fabricio Andrade sees Filipino fighter Stephen Loman as a worthy challenger and is looking forward to facing him at some point in the future.

‘Wonder Boy’ became the new champion of his division this past February after defeating former bantamweight king John Lineker by technical knockout in the fourth round for the vacant world title.

Among those looking to make it a short reign for Fabricio Andrade is Team Lakay’s Stephen Loman, who is the No. 2 bantamweight contender.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the 25-year-old Brazilian champion said that Loman, who is undefeated in three fights under the promotion, presents a good challenge that he is willing to pick up.

The HIIT Studio/Marrok Force affiliate said:

“I think he'll be a good challenger for me. He’s a really great guy too. Loman is the more challenging challenge right now.”

The Andrade-Loman title clash, however, will be delayed for a while as ‘Wonder Boy’ is set to make a detour to kickboxing in October.

Fabricio Andrade will be going up against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty in a champion-versus-champion clash for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title.

In the match, both Andrade and Haggerty shoot to join an elite list of double ONE world champions.

While he awaits for his shot at a world title, Stephen Loman, meanwhile, is currently busy sharpening his game with his team in their home base of Baguio, Philippines.

‘The Sniper’ was last in action in November 2022, when he outgunned former longtime ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes by unanimous decision.