Kevin Belingon confident former teammate Stephen Loman takes out Fabricio Andrade: “He’ll be ready”

Former ONE bantamweight world champion Kevin 'The Silencer' Belingon recently spoke about his former teammate Stephen Loman's chances against ONE bantamweight king Fabricio Andrade. Loman is currently ranked No.2 in the promotion's bantamweight MMA rankings and is merely waiting in the wings for 'Wonder Boy' to sign the contract to fight him.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan, Belingon assessed his former Team Lakay stablemate's chances against the Brazilian world champion:

"Stephen is a complete fighter. I believe he can take on Andrade. It’s all about getting a good training program and the people that he’s training with. They have to pressure Stephen, push him to his limit, just so when he reaches the fight, he’ll be ready."

Belingon is not wrong there. In sports, particularly combat sports, there's a saying that always holds true: iron sharpens iron. This is not to say that Stephen Loman isn't already capable of dealing with the onslaught Fabricio Andrade brings. However, if he wants to truly come into the fight confident that he will get the W, he's going to have to push past his limits.

The good thing is, Loman has had tough competition coming into the possible Andrade world title bout. 'The Sniper' debuted in the promotion with a KO win over Russian brawler Yusup Saadulaev. He then followed it up with a unanimous decision win over Japanese standout Shoko Sato. In his most recent performance and perhaps his best so far, Loman utterly dominated former ONE bantamweight world champion and Belingon's former rival, Bibiano Fernandes.

As for Fabricio Andrade, the champion is scheduled for a champion vs. champion super fight against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 15. The two world champions of their respective sports are going to battle for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

The entire ONE Fight Night 15 card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.