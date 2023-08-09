World champions Fabricio Andrade, Jonathan Haggerty collide for vacant bantamweight kickboxing throne

ONE Championship has kept the super fight train rolling.

World champions Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty will contend for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, US primetime.

Andrade, the reigning ONE bantamweight world champion, and Haggerty, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, are two of the most lethal strikers in the 145-pound division. Because of that, their showdown is a potential challenger for Fight of the Year.

The promotion announced the bout on Instagram:

“👑 CHAMP vs CHAMP 👑 A ✨NEW ✨ ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion will be crowned on October 6 as our Muay Thai and MMA kings go to war at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video! ⚔️ @jhaggerty_ @fabricioandrade1"

Although he’s already destroying the field in mixed martial arts, Andrade had a stellar career in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Andrade is 40-3 in his Muay Thai and kickboxing career. ‘Wonder Boy’ is also unbeaten in his ONE Championship career at 6-0 (1 no contest).

The Brazilian superstar’s latest showing was an inspiring fourth-round technical knockout win over John Lineker to claim the ONE bantamweight world title.

Haggerty, meanwhile, is coming off arguably the greatest upset in Muay Thai history. The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion had trouble making the division’s limit of 135 pounds and ultimately decided to move up to bantamweight in the second half of his ONE Championship career.

That move eventually led Haggerty to a career-defining showdown against the legendary Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9. While observers picked Nong-O to dismantle Haggerty, the British superstar did the reverse and created Muay Thai history.

Haggerty did the unthinkable when he knocked Nong-O out in the opening round of their match this past April.

Both fighters now have a chance to further their legacy with a second world title up for the taking this October.

The entire ONE Fight Night 15 card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.