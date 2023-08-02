“Doubt me now!” - Jonathan Haggerty looks back at his incredible run at second ONE Championship gold

ONE Championship shared a video of Jonathan Haggerty’s journey to become the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

‘The General’ made his ONE debut in January 2019, defeating Joseph Lasiri by unanimous decision. Four months later, Haggerty fought Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship, ending with the U.K. native winning another unanimous decision.

Jonathan Haggerty was dethroned without defending his world title after suffering back-to-back losses against Rodtang. He bounced back from his series with ‘The Iron Man’ by securing three consecutive wins before moving up to the bantamweight division.

On April 21, ‘The General’ shocked the combat sports world by ending Nong-O Hama’s 10-fight promotional win streak with a first-round knockout for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE recently honored Haggerty’s journey by posting a tribute video on Instagram with the reigning bantamweight king’s ONE Fight Night 9 post-fight interview highlights as the audio:

“I was destined for this. I have visualized this. I dedicated my life to this. I worked so so hard. And now! Doubt me now! Doubt me now!”

It’s unclear who Jonathan Haggerty will fight for his first ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title defense.

Luckily, there are plenty of super-fight options for the 26-year-old, including a trilogy bout against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang, an instant rematch against Nong-O Hama, and a fresh matchup against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmuu9.

Haggerty didn’t endure much damage against Nong-O. Therefore, he will most likely fight again before the end of 2023. Only time will tell what’s next for the U.K. superstar.