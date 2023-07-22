ONE Championship asks who bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty should face next

ONE Championship asked fans who they hope Jonathan Haggerty will fight next.

On April 21, Haggerty shocked the world by knocking out Nong-O Hama in the first round to become the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. Since then, numerous ONE Championship superstars have offered to be his next opponent, leading to an ongoing debate.

ONE offered fans the opportunity to voice their opinions for Harrison’s next opponent by sharing an Instagram post with the caption saying:

“Smashed 💥 Who should "The General" defend his bantamweight Muay Thai crown against FIRST? ☝️ @jhaggerty_”

The comment section was filled with various recommendations, including some saying:

“Haggerty v’s Tawanchai would be 🔥”

“Appreciate they fight in different weight classes now, but I’d love to see him fight Superlek again. Nong-O was so dominant over the last couple of years I’d be ok with the instant rematch - even if he did get destroyed in the first fight.”

“@onechampionship , the General Vs Harrison the in the UK”

“I think you could beat Rodtang now"

Before fighting Nong-O Hama, Jonathan Haggerty fought in the flyweight division. 'The General’ was once the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion before losing back-to-back fights against Rodtang. After a few more wins in the division, he moved up to bantamweight and looked phenomenal against Nong-O.

Jonathan Haggerty’s first bantamweight Muay Thai world title defense is expected to be scheduled for later this year. Although nothing is confirmed, two possible options are rematches against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang or Nong-O.