LOOK: Bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty teases upcoming match in ONE Championship

After taking some time off to enjoy the fruits of his recent world championship victory at ONE Fight Night 9, Jonathan Haggerty is excited to announce he’s back into full training mode for his next fight.

Back in April, the UK superstar made a huge splash for his upset KO victory over long-reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Besides reclaiming his champ status at ONE, the sweetest part about this whole affair was the fact that it was only Haggerty’s second bantamweight bout of his entire career. He truly shocked the world in every sense of the word when he ended Nong-O’s 10-0 reign in quick fashion.

Now, ‘The General’ is hungry to fight new blood as he trains in Koh Samui in Thailand for his next mystery fight. Hyping up his supporters on Instagram this past Wednesday, Haggerty said:

“It’s great to be back at work. Excited for the next chapter & challenge 👀🏠 🇹🇭🔥🤴🏼 @onechampionship.”

Jonathan Haggerty made his rapid climb to the top of the food chain after making the tough decision to fight at 145 pounds. In retrospect, it was the best decision he ever made and he’s never looking back.

As the newly crowned king, there’s a list of challengers who are already calling him out. Big names like ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ‘Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 are keen to go up a weight class and give themselves a shot at double gold.

But with Haggerty’s upcoming opponent still a mystery, there’s no definitive answer as to who he will fight next.

Stay informed with Sportskeeda MMA for more updates on Jonathan Haggerty.