Superlek wants to test himself against Jonathan Haggerty to become a better fighter

Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 wants to continue challenging himself and, given the opportunity, would like to take on fellow ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom.

‘The Kicking Machine’ chalked up another impressive victory at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok.

Superlek defeated Russian Tagir Khalilov by technical knockout (referee stoppage) in the second round of their catchweight Muay Thai clash, which served as the headlining fight for the event that took place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym standout pummeled Khalilov with powerful strikes throughout the match, which was eventually halted at the 1:42 mark of the second round. The referee deemed ‘Samingpri’ being unable to effectively defend himself against the punishment he was absorbing.

Asked by the South China Morning Post what he wants next for him, Superlek said a showdown with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty is something he is open to.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion said:

“Personally, I do want to face Haggerty because I have mentioned before in a lot of interviews that I would like more challenges for myself in order to become better.”

Watch the interview below: [comments from 8:25 onwards]

Superlek’s spectacular victory at ONE Fight Night 12 came just three weeks after his previous outing, where he also won by first-round knockout.

The win further fortified his No. 1-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender standing, which set him in the direction of reigning division champion and fellow Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

‘The General’ Haggerty, for his part, knocked out longtime champion Nong-O Hama in the first round of their title showdown in April to become the new king of their division.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.