Superlek breaks down how he used Tagir Khalilov’s movement against him

Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 was in his methodical self when he once again fashioned out an impressive victory in his recent fight.

‘The Kicking Machine’ was a second-round technical knockout winner at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok.

He finished heavy-hitting Tagir Khalilov in their catchweight Muay Thai clash by pounding on the Russian no end. And when the referee saw ‘Samingpri’ was not effectively defending himself from all the hits he was receiving, the contest was immediately stopped.

Speaking at the post-event interview for ONE Fight Night 12, Superlek shared that he took time to study his opponent’s tendencies during the fight and anchored his attack from there. The tack turned out to be highly effective.

The 27-year-old Kiatmoo9 Gym standout said:

“Well at the very first round I was just watching Tagir fight mostly just to see his movement. I noticed he had a lot of head movement, so [I relied] on my movement as well in order to counter that. Also, in the second round he caught my elbows and the referee decided to just stop the fight.”

Watch the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 12, Superlek rained powerful strikes on Tagir Khalilov throughout the duration of the match, which was halted at the 1:42 mark of the second round.

The spectacular victory came just three weeks after his previous outing, where he also won by first-round knockout.

The win further fortified his No. 1-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender standing in addition to being the division’s kickboxing world champion.

In the last seven months alone, Superlek has won all of his four fights in ONE Championship. He was in action in January and March in kickboxing matches.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.