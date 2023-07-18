Superlek suggests Takeru Segawa may be ‘even better’ than he is

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is undoubtedly one of the best strikers of his generation, yet he’d rather praise his contemporaries instead of taking the praise for himself.

Following his dominant TKO win over Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12, Superlek talked about the prospect of taking on Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa.

In his post-fight interviews, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion said it would be a huge opportunity for him to fight Takeru in ONE Championship.

Superlek even said Takeru could be an even better fighter than he is.

“Of course why not, I would like to face anyone who’s strong maybe even better than me to improve my skill.”

Takeru signed with ONE Championship earlier this year, and there’s already a laundry list of potential opponents for the three-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion.

The man who now dons the 7th Generation Tiger Mask could take on Superlek, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, or even ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty when he eventually makes his ONE Championship debut.

There are no official announcements yet, but Superlek has a strong argument to welcome Takeru into the Circle.

Superlek was a two-time Lumpinee Stadium world champion before he arrived at ONE Championship in February 2019.

Since signing with the promotion, the Thai megastar went on a stellar 11-1 run including a perfect 8-0 in Muay Thai.

Superlek also captured the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title when he scored a unanimous decision win over Daniel Puertas for the strap at ONE Fight Night 6 this past January.

The 27-year-old is also on a streak of three straight knockouts with Danial Williams, Nabil Anane, and Khalilov all falling to ‘The Kicking Machine’.