Superlek says megafight against Rodtang won’t happen “anytime soon”

It’s the fight that every striking fan is most excited about, but Superlek Kiatmoo9 told the world that his highly anticipated match against Rodtang Jitmuangnon won’t be happening in the immediate future.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion is coming off a second-round technical knockout against Tagir Khalilov and he believes it may take a bit more time before he and Rodtang finally square off inside the Circle.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Superlek said that he would rather string up a few more wins before taking on Rodtang.

“I don't really have an exact answer for that but I don't think it will be anytime soon. I still want to, you know, face other opponents for now," the 27-year-old Superlek said.

Superlek and Rodtang, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, are two of the best pound-for-pound strikers today and their collective fates have intertwined since they both arrived at ONE Championship.

Rodtang made his ONE Championship debut in September 2018 while Superlek had his a few months later in February 2019.

While there was quiet chatter of a fight between the two Thai superstars before the turn of the decade, the hype wouldn't reach its crescendo until Superlek captured a ONE world title of his own.

Rodtang became the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion in August 2019 when he beat Jonathan Haggerty via unanimous decision. Superlek then captured the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship more than three years later when he scored a unanimous decision win against Daniel Puertas this past January.

Rodtang was even supposed to challenge Superlek for the flyweight kickboxing belt at ONE Fight Night 8 but he ultimately pulled out due to injury. Thoughts of a megafight between these two are still bleak, but the clamor for Superlek and Rodtang to ultimately trade leather is still at an all-time high.

Watch Superlek's entire interview below: