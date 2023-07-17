Superlek apologizes for ‘miscalculation’ that led to missed weight at ONE Fight Night 12

While he was happy to secure another win in his most recent fight, Superlek Kiatmoo9 regretted missing weight that somehow took the thunder out of the victory.

The Thai superstar finished Russian Tagir Khalilov in the second round of their catchweight (135 lbs) Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok. The contest was originally set at flyweight.

Superlek swarmed ‘Samingpri’ with powerful strikes which the latter had a hard time handling.

Tagir Khalilov, 30, saw his bid come to end at the 1:42 mark of the second frame, unable to effectively defend himself just as his forehead was bleeding profusely from the steady hits it received from ‘The Kicking Machine.’ He was forced to take a technical knockout defeat in the process.

The impressive win could have easily earned Superlek a $50,000 performance bonus if not for his failure to make weight, which he said was a result of miscalculation on his part. It was something he owned up to and was sorry for.

The 27-year-old Kiatmoo9 Gym standout told the South China Morning Post in an interview following his win:

“Well, first of all, I would like to apologize for the mistake that I made that made me miss weight. It was a mistake from my side. And I missed, you know, the latest miscalculation. So... but it's all in the past though.”

Check out the interview below:

The win was the fourth straight victory for Superlek in ONE Championship for this year alone.

In January, he claimed the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title over Daniel Puertas of Spain by unanimous decision. Then two months later, he successfully defended it against Thai-Australian challenger Danial Williams via third-round TKO

On June 23, Superlek solidified his standing as the concurrent No.1-ranked contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division by knocking out Nabil Anane in the first round.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.