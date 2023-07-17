Superlek admits getting frustrated by trash talk from Tagir Khalilov’s fans: “I released it on the fight”

Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 let his action do the talking in his most recent victory.

‘The Kicking Machine’ finished Russian Tagir Khalilov by technical knockout in the second round of their headlining catchweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok.

Superlek dominated right from the get-go, pummeling ‘Samingpri’ with powerful strikes that eventually took a toll on the Yekaterinburg native.

Tagir Khalilov was ruled finished at the 1:42 mark of the second frame as he was unable to effectively defend himself just as his forehead was bleeding profusely from the steady hits it received from the Kiatmoo9 Gym standout.

In the lead-up to the fight, Superlek told the South China Morning Post that he received a lot of unfavorable comments from fans about his chances against Tagir Khalilov.

But instead of countering what was being said, he channeled his frustration towards the comments by coming up with a dominant performance.

The 27-year-old Thai juggernaut said:

“It was just like some comments [prior] to the fight that people were commenting that I was just like a passage and or like a ladder for Tagir. So I was like, ‘Am I that easy to defeat, or am I not tough or anything’. So I just kept all those comments and I just released it during the fight.”

Check out the interview below:

The victory at ONE Fight Night 12 came just three weeks after Superlek’s previous outing, which he also won by knockout in the opening round over Nabil Anane in their Muay Thai clash.

It was also his fourth straight win in ONE Championship for this year alone, and seventh in a row all in all.

Superlek is concurrently the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and No. 1-ranked Muay Thai contender in the division.

Watch the impressive performance below:

Replay of ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.