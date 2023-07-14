Superlek plans a quick night at the office against Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 might be on a mission to become a two-sport world champion. Fighting his fourth bout in ONE Championship this year, 'The Kicking Machine' will be the headliner for ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday. And we're still barely half-way through 2023. "Machine" might not even be the appropriate word to describe Superlek. This man is a monster.

Across the ring from him will be Russian powerhouse Tagir 'Samingpri' Khalilov in a Muay Thai bout that could determine the next contender for the belt. Khalilov on his end, is riding back-to-back stoppage victories over notable Thai fighters in the promotion.

Still, the ONE flyweight kickboxing king is unfazed by this. He even has a bold prediction on how the match will go down.

'The Kicking Machine' told ONE:

"I wish for a quick fight. We would see on Saturday (Bangkok time) whether I can do that or not [achieve a knockout]."

Looking at Superlek's last three outings inside the Circle, you wouldn't be surprised by his prediction. The Thai icon started the 2023 by capturing the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title by dominating Spain's Daniel Puertas via a unanimous decision win at ONE Fight Night 6.

Next, he was scheduled to defend his newly-won world title against fellow world titleholder in ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon. 'The Iron Man' ultimately pulled out due to injury. He was then replaced by Danial Wiliams, whom the world champion knocked out inside three rounds.

Just three months after the Williams win, Superlek faced 6'2" prodigy Nabil Anane in a three-round Muay Thai bout. He then dispatched the young star with a fight-ending body punch in the opening round.

Now, just a few weeks after his victory over Nabil, 'The Kicking Machine' is once again venturing into Muay Thai to face Tagir Khalilov in a bout which, if he wins, could very well make Superlek the next contender to Rodtang's belt. The tables seem to have turned.

ONE Fight Night 12 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America.

