Superlek believes he has Tagir Khalilov all figured out: “I can see many holes in him”

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is seemingly on a scorched earth campaign to become a two-sport world champion in ONE Championship. Fighting his fourth fight this year in just July, 'The Kicking Machine' will headline ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday.

Across the ring from him will be streaking Russian powerhouse Tagir 'Samingpri' Khalilov in a high-stakes Muay Thai bout. Khalilov is on back-to-back stoppage wins against notable Thai fighters in ONE Championship.

Despite this, Superlek believes he has this one in the bag:

"I have prepared a lot. I can see many holes in him [Khalilov]. I have already prepared something for him. I know he is good with his punches, so I prepared something to deal with his hand."

With over 160 pro bouts under his belt, you can bet that the 'Kicking Machine' knows what he is talking about. If he sees holes in Khalilov's game, best believe he's seeing things not everyone can.

The Thai superstar started the year by capturing the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 6 by dominating Spain's Daniel Puertas in a 5-round unanimous decision win. Next, he was slated to defend his throne against invading fellow world champion in ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon. 'The Iron Man' pulled out due to injury and was replaced by Danial Wiliams, whom Superlek knocked out inside three rounds.

Just three months after that, the ONE flyweight kickboxing king faced 6'2" prodigy Nabil Anane in a Muay Thai bout. He handily dispatched the young star with a crushing body punch in the first round.

Now, just less than four weeks since his win over Nabil, Superlek is once again lacing up the 8oz Muay Thai gloves to face Khalilov in a bout that could very well spell the future of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title picture.

ONE Fight Night 12 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America

