Superlek renews call to face Rodtang and Jonathan Haggerty after making easy work of Tagir Khalilov

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 put together a thrilling performance in a quick turnaround against Russia’s Tagir ‘Samingpri’ Khalilov, winning via second-round technical knockout.

The two flyweight elite met in a catchweight Muay Thai contest, after Superlek failed to make weight the night before and the two negotiated terms for the fight to continue. The fight took place at ONE Fight Night 12 before a packed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, July 14th.

After all the talk, it was Superlek who emerged victorious, putting the pace on Khalilov in a one-sided beatdown to score the TKO.

In his post-fight interview with veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch Chilson, Superlek renewed his call to face rivals Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty.

The Thai superstar said:

“I’m not content with my performance, I still wanna be number one in my weight class in Muay Thai. I want to go face Rodtang but no matter what happens, I also want to face Haggerty. I still want to face Haggerty.”

Rodtang the longtime reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, and the two have long been on a collision course. However, a fight between Superlek and ‘The Iron Man’ has had difficulty coming to fruition, whatever the reason.

On the other hand, ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, who Superlek called out a few weeks ago.

Will Superlek be able to lure Rodtang and Haggerty to dance with him in a pair of superfights? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda as the story unfolds.

Superlek also earned a US$50,000 bonus for his performance against Khalilov. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Amazon Prime Video.