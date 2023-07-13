Superlek says hypothetical fight against Takeru Segawa ‘would be an exciting match’

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has a very important match coming up, but he can’t help but look to the future at a potentially exciting pairing.

Newly signed ONE Championship athlete Takeru Segawa of Japan is looking for a debut opponent when he finally climbs through the ring ropes of the world’s largest martial arts organization later this year. And Superlek could very well be the man to welcome him to the Circle.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Superlek said he was looking forward to facing the Japanese kickboxing icon.

The Kiatmoo9 representative said:

“It would be an exciting match [against Takeru]. So yeah, I'm ready."

Takeru Segawa is one of the most accomplished Japanese kickboxers in history, who many argue is among the best fighters in the world, pound-for-pound. He announced that he had joined ONE Championship earlier this year to much fanfare, and speculation of who he could face first has spread quickly.

If Superlek has his way, Takeru will be standing across from him in the ring in no time.

But before the Thai star can even think about a showdown with his Japanese contemporary, he needs to take care of business against a dangerous Russian opponent this week.

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand is set to face Russia’s Tagir Khalilov in a flyweight Muay Thai match in the main event of ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, July 14th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

