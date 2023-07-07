Takeru Segawa ‘surprised’ by career-first head kick KO: “I discovered a new skill”

Multiple-time kickboxing world champion Takeru Segawa, as good as he is, can surprise himself at times. The 31-year-old did just that in his last fight, when he clocked opponent Bailey Sugden with a head kick to win the vacant ISKA and KGP K-1 world lightweight title at MTGP Impact in Paris, France last month.

Takeru turned the lights out on Sugden at the 2:58 minute mark in the fifth round. It was the first time Takeru has ever won via head kick knockout, and the Japanese striking veteran was happy with his performance.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Takeru talked about the head kick knockout.

The 31-year-old said:

“It surprised me that I was able to do something like that. I can do it in practice, but it's different in a real fight. I discovered a new skill within myself.”

Takeru will have to pull out all the tricks in his wheelhouse when he finally makes his ONE Championship debut before the year ends.

ONE Championship is widely considered by many to feature the absolute creme de la creme of striking talents across kickboxing and Muay Thai.

With stars like reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon, reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and many others among the ranks, there’s no question ONE has some incredible talent on its roster.

The addition of Takeru Segawa makes for some very exciting matchup propositions that fans would love to see come to fruition.

Currently, there is no word on when Takeru will make his highly anticipated promotional debut, nor the name of a potential opponent. That being said, you can be certain millions of fans from all over the world will be tuning in to watch when Takeru steps into the Circle.

