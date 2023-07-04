Takeru Segawa stays optimistic on potential Rodtang war: “I believe we can have the fight”

Multi-time kickboxing world champion Takeru Segawa of Japan has his sights set on making his ONE Championship debut at the soonest possible time.

For the 31-year-old Japanese striking superstar, there’s only one fight on his mind, and it’s against reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon.

Takeru and Rodtang have long been on a collision course, as the two have called each other out plenty of times in the past. But promotional restrictions have kept them both at arm’s length of each other for the past few years.

Now that Takeru has officially signed and joined ONE Championship, this blockbuster of a megafight is all of a sudden a very real possibility.

ONE Championship is certainly intent on making the fight happen. If it does, it will be the biggest combat sports event in Japan’s history, especially if it lands in Tokyo.

Needless to say, Takeru is getting ready for Rodtang by making the necessary adjustments to his fighting style. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Takeru talked about the Rodtang fight, and how he wants to give the fans the fight they crave.

The 31-year-old Japanese fighter said:

“We still have various adjustments to make, but I believe we can have the fight that everyone wants to see in the best possible way.”

Only time will tell if Takeru can lure Rodtang into the circle with him. And when that cage door closes, or the two are between the ropes, it’s anybody’s game.

Takeru and Rodtang are two of the best flyweight strikers in the world, and now, they have the ability to prove who is better in the ring. Here’s to hoping this fight comes to fruition sooner rather than later.

