Takeru Segawa eyes one of a kind Rodtang: “I want to surpass him”

Multiple-time kickboxing world champion Takeru Segawa of Japan is one of the most accomplished strikers of his generation. Yet, before he makes his ONE Championship debut this year, the 31-year-old veteran says he’s coming into the world’s largest martial arts organization with something to prove.

Takeru is looking to face none-other-than reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon, to find out who really is the best flyweight striker on the planet.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Takeru praised Rodtang before setting his sights on the Thai megastar.

Takeru said:

“There aren't many fighters like him in the world. That's why I want to surpass him.”

It comes as no surprise that Takeru is after Rodtang’s scalp to prove he’s the baddest striker in the world. That is certainly admirable, going for the division’s top dog right away. But of course, beating the Thai star at his own game is a different story.

Rodtang has ruled the flyweight Muay Thai division in ONE Championship for the greater part of the last four years. He is unbeaten in the promotion (not counting a submission loss to MMA great Demetrious Johnson in a mixed rules match).

More importantly, Rodtang features a hit list of some of the biggest names in ONE – Petchdam, Danial Williams, Joseph Lasiri, and Jonathan Haggerty, to name a few.

Needless to say, fans want to see Takeru fight Rodtang sooner rather than later, and ONE Championship is trying to make this bout happen asap.

Could ONE be headed back to Tokyo, Japan with a huge banger on their hands? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates.

Poll : 0 votes