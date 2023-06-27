Takeru Segawa teases ‘next big fight’: Could Rodtang be next?

Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa is fresh off a victory over ‘British Bulldog’ Bailey Sugden for the vacant ISKA and KGP K-1 World lightweight (-61kg) titles at the MTGP Impact in Paris last Saturday, June 24th.

The three-division K-1 kickboxing champion delivered a spectacular fifth-round head kick to win via technical knockout. Following his victory, Takeru took to Instagram to share his thoughts on his performance, along with a clip of the knockout.

The 31-year-old Japanese striking sensation wrote his caption in his native language, which loosely translates to:

“First 61kg contract, 5R system, overseas challenge. Though I had its challenges, what a great experience I had. Preparing for the next big fight. Will come from stronger.”

A star as big as Takeru Segawa is sure to have equally big fights lined up, and the 31-year-old is headed to ONE Championship, where a slew of challenges await. Takeru famously signed with ONE Championship earlier this year, making headlines by joining the world’s largest martial arts organization.

There’s a whole host of options for Takeru once he enters the ONE Championship ring, including fights with the elite like Jonathan Haggerty, Petchtanong Petchfergus, and Superlek Kiatmoo9. But what has fans intrigued is a potential showdown with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon.

A Takeru Segawa vs. Rodtang fight would be absolutely massive, and one that ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong says would ignite the whole of Japan.

Should this fight be put together, it would be arguably the biggest fight in kickboxing history. Both Takeru and Rodtang have expressed willingness to face each other in ONE Championship, so it’s only a matter of time before they finally lock horns.

