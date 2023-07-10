Superlek says moving on to “new challenges” after annihilation of Nabil Anane

Striking sensation Superlek Kiatmoo9 is always ready to step inside the Circle when the opportunity presents itself.

‘The Kicking Machine’ will do just that this Friday night as he returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium a mere three weeks removed from his stunning first-round KO against ONE Championship newcomer Nabil Anane. Superlek will face an even more arduous task when he meets Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Speaking with the promotion, Superlek discussed his decision to accept a short-notice fight, saying:

“I just accept and train for the fight. If I don’t have injuries, I'm ready to fight with everyone. I'm always ready for new challenges.”

Superlek currently reigns as the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, but on Friday night, he will look to extend his undefeated Muay Thai record under the ONE Champions banner against one of the promotion’s most formidable prospects.

Tagir Khalilov has already moved into ONE flyweight kickboxing top five with impressive performances in his first two appearances with ONE. ‘Samingpri’ scored back-to-back first-round knockouts against Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther. Originally, he was scheduled to square off with Algerian standout Elias Mahmoudi, but a quick shuffle to Friday’s card has landed him a high-profile clash with one of the most feared strikers in all of combat sports.

Will Superlek continue his impressive run in the art of eight limbs, or will Tagir Khalilov shock the world and score the biggest win of his career?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

