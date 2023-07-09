Tagir Khalilov boasts he’s more comfortable fighting Superlek over original opponent

Russian prospect Tagir Khalilov believes he will be more comfortable meeting striking sensation Superlek Kiatmoo9 rather than his original ONE Fight Night 12 opponent, Elias Mahmoudi.

‘Samingpri’ will return to the circle on July 14 riding the wave of a two-fight win streak, scoring back-to-back knockouts against Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther. Next, the No. 5 ranked flyweight kickboxing contender will attempt to score the biggest win of his career as he meets ‘The Kicking Machine’ in a Muay Thai class inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Originally, Tagir Khalilov was expected the square off with 32-win veteran Elias Mahmoudi, however, the promotion was forced to move things around giving way to Khalilov vs. Superlek. Speaking about the change in opponent with ONE Championship, ‘Samingpri’ said:

“I will be more comfortable fighting him than Elias Mahmoudi.”

Superlek will make a quick turnaround after scoring an impressive first-round finish over ONE newcomer Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 last month. The victory moved ‘The Kicking Machine’ to 7-0 in the art of eight limbs under the ONE banner and his 134th career victory overall.

Currently, Superlek reigns as the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, but this will be his second-straight bout in Muay Thai since capturing the title.

Fans will also be treated to a grappler’s delight as Russian submission specialist Shamil Gasanov squares off with one-time ONE world title challenger Garry ‘The Lion Killer’ Tonon.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

