Superlek wants a KO, but prepared for a long battle against Tagir Khalilov

Superlek Kiatmoo9 knows fights are such volatile affairs. That’s why he’s always prepared for quick finishes and long, drawn-out contests.

Heading into his next bout at ONE Fight Night 12, Superlek said he wants a quick knockout finish against Tagir Khalilov at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this July 14.

He’s also aware that his fight against the Russian firebrand could go the full three rounds of their flyweight Muay Thai bout.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion said:

“He’s a strong fighter. Although I’d want a knockout like every athlete would, we’ll have to see what will happen.”

Although Superlek expects the possibility of his fight to go the distance, a bout against Khalilov could end before the final bell rings.

Superlek is coming off two straight knockouts, three in his last five matches, and is on an incredible run of form. ‘The Kicking Machine’ is on a streak of six straight wins, and his last victory was one for the highlight reels.

The Thai superstar matched up against 6-foot-2 phenom Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 last month. Despite standing seven inches shorter than Anane, Superlek showed why he’s one of the most lethal strikers on the planet.

Superlek methodically cut the distance and blasted the two-division WBC Muay Thai world champion with a soul-splitting body shot for the first-round win. That thunderous finish also earned Superlek a cool $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Khalilov, meanwhile, is coming off two straight first-round knockouts against Chorfah Tor Santiennoi and Black Panther.

ONE Fight Night 12, just like all of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

