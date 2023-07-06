Superlek on explosive ONE Friday Fights series: “It has changed the lives of fighters”

Superlek Kiatmoo9, much like any other Muay Thai artist in Thailand, knows just how much the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium means to the sport.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion once dreamt of fighting inside the hallowed arena, and he knows firsthand just how big ONE Championship’s ONE Friday Fight Series means for Muay Thai.

ONE Championship has staged the weekly ONE Friday Fights series exclusively at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium since January. Those weekly cards weren’t just new shows for the promotion, but they also did wonders for the Thai fighters’ notoriety and financial capabilities.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superlek said the ONE Friday Fights have become instrumental in helping Thai fighters, as well as foreign athletes based in the country, to quickly break into the global scene.

Superlek, a former two-division Lumpinee Stadium world champion, said:

“I am very happy to see ONE Friday Fights thriving. It’s a real game-changer, as said. It has changed the lives of fighters and has given them hope.”

Superlek has since carved an incredible run in ONE Championship, posting a 10-1 record in the promotion.

‘The Kicking Machine’ also returned to his roots when he fought the 6-foot-2 phenom Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 this past June.

Coincidentally, Superlek will return to Lumpinee for the second straight time when he takes on Tagir Khalilov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14.

Superlek’s bout against Khalilov will be fought under Muay Thai rules.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes