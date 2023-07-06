Superlek admits to being wary of Tagir Khalilov’s ‘powerful punches’

Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 makes a quick turnaround and plunges back into action next week at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

‘The Kicking Machine’ steps in to battle heavy-handed Russian Tagir Khalilov in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown which will headline the event happening on July 14 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Superlek competes just three weeks after his last outing at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Despite the brief gap in between fights, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, and concurrent No. 1-ranked contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division, expressed his readiness against Tagir Khalilov, whose powerful punches he said he needs to be mindful of.

Superlek referred to his opponent’s last two victories which both ended with ‘Samingpri’ unleashing powerful knockout blows.

He shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“He’s a tough fighter for sure, a heavy hitter. Both of his latest KOs against Black Panther and Chorfah were from his powerful punches."

ONE Fight Night 12 is actually the fourth outing of Superlek in 2023.

He was first in action in January where he won the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title by unanimous decision over Spain’s Daniel Puertas.

Two months later, Superlek was back defending his world title against Thai-Australian challenger Danial Williams and came away triumphant by way of knockout in the third round.

Then at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23, he battled in a Muay Thai contest and made short work of towering ONE newcomer Nabil Anane with a first-round knockout.

The win solidified his hold on his top-ranked standing in the flyweight Muay Thai division, something he is looking to replicate in his upcoming fight.

Tagir Khalilov, for his part, KO’d his way to his last two victories.

He finished Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi of Thailand with a first-round technical knockout in the opening round of their clash back in December. He then knocked out Thai Black Panther also in the first round last March.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

