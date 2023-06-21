WATCH: Superlek proves why he is called ‘The Kicking Machine’ in explosive video

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is upping up the ante in his highly anticipated return to “The Art of Eight Limbs”.

On June 23, at the stacked ONE Friday Fights 22 spectacle, Superlek will don the four-ounce gloves anew and serve as an unruly host to ONE debutant Nabil Anane inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Ahead of this high-stakes clash in the flyweight Muay Thai ranks, ONE Championship shared a creative clip of ‘The Kicking Machine’ doing what he does best.

The 27-year-old Thai star was seen beating up a heavy bag with his signature kicks. Apart from the thudding sound from the heavy impact, each strike was complimented by a familiar tune from the beloved “Super Mario” franchise:

“1-Up! 🍄 Superlek looks to defeat Nabil Anane in their flyweight Muay Thai match at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23! Who you got? 🤔 @superlek789”

Check out Superlek leveling up ala Super Mario in this hilarious training montage:

As we all know by now, Superlek’s insane kicking game is just as lethal in real fights as it is in training.

We’ve witnessed the Thai megastar bludgeon his opponents with piercing head and body kicks under Muay Thai and kickboxing rules.

In fact, he used the same weapon to successfully defend his ONE flyweight kickboxing crown against Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 8 last March.

Another highlight-reel knockout victory over Nabil will certainly strengthen Superlek’s case to challenge Rodtang Jitmuangnon for his flyweight Muay Thai gold.

Nabil, on the other hand, wants to accomplish the same thing and perhaps even cut the line to a world title shot by taking out a legend like Superlek.

Will the youngster be able to withstand ‘The Kicking Machine’s bread and butter? We’ll find out soon enough.

