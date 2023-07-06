Superlek Kiatmoo9 willing to step into the ring as many times as ONE Championship wants

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 takes pride in being a fighter who likes to compete. It does not matter if the matches come in short intervals.

‘The Kicking Machine’ is set to make his fourth ONE Championship appearance in just the last seven months next week at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

He will battle fiery Russian Tagir Khalilov in a flyweight Muay Thai clash, which will headline the event happening on July 14 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The fight also comes just three weeks after Superlek’s last fight at ONE Friday Fights 22.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Kiatmoo9 Gym standout shared that his mindset has always been if physically he is capable to compete he will, saying:

“I can take as many fights as ONE will give me.”

In his last fight at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23, Superlek was dominant, making short work of ONE newcomer Nabil Anane in their flyweight Muay Thai showdown. He tore down his 6-foot-2 opponent with a first-round knockout.

The win further underscored his standing as the No. 1-ranked contender in the division, something he is looking to maintain in his clash with Tagir Khalilov.

Superlek started 2023 by winning the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title over Spain’s Daniel Puertas in January by unanimous decision.

Then in March, he defended his world title belt by knocking out Thai-Australian Danial Williams in the third round.

Since making his ONE Championship debut in 2019, ‘The Kicking Machine’ has had 11 fights to date, winning 10 of them.

Looking to stop Superlek’s winning run is Tagir Khalilov, himself packing much momentum.

‘Samingpri’ is a winner of his last two fights, which all came by way of finishes inside the first round.

He defeated Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi of Thailand by technical knockout (uppercut) last December then knocked out (body shot) another Thai in Black Panther back in March.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes