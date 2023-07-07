Shamil Gasanov expects Anatoly Malykhin in his corner at ONE Fight Night 12

Russian mixed martial arts star Shamil Gasanov expects compatriot and double ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin to be in his corner when he returns to action next week.

‘The Cobra’ will make his second appearance in ONE Championship on July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video in Bangkok. The 27-year-old battles American wrestling specialist Garry Tonon in a featherweight MMA clash at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The entire event will be available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Peresvet Fight Team standout said that he and his team will be in full force come fight night, possibly getting support from reigning ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion Malykhin.

Shamil Gasanov said:

“My coach Magomed Ibragimbekov, who is also my brother, will be in my corner. Additionally, my sparring partner Abu Muslim Alikhanov will be there. If Anatoly Malykhin is still in Thailand, he might join them as well.”

Malykhin has been a strong supporter of fellow Russian fighters in ONE and makes his presence available for them especially if the fight takes place in Thailand where he has a training facility.

It is something Shamil Gasanov is looking forward to as he goes for back-to-back victories.

He is coming off a rousing promotional debut last October where he forced former featherweight title contender Kim Jae Woong to submit in the opening round by way of rear-naked choke.

At ONE Fight Night 12, No.5-ranked featherweight contender Shamil Gasanov takes on the No.2-ranked fighter in the division in Garry Tonon.

‘The Lion Killer’ won in his last fight in January, putting on a kimura to send fellow American Johnny Nunez into submission in the first round.

Garry Tonon is looking to pile up the wins again to earn another shot at the world title now in the possession of Tang Kai of China.

