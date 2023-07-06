Shamil Gasanov unfazed ahead of showdown with BJJ icon Garry Tonon

Shamil Gasanov wants to carve his path to a world title in the fastest and most dominant way possible.

The Russian grappler will take on American submission expert Garry Tonon in a pivotal featherweight matchup at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video.

This matchup between two ranked contenders goes down on July 14 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Gasanov said he wants to maintain a calm mindset when he takes on the no.2.-ranked featherweight contender.

Gasanov, who's ranked no.5 in the division, said he wants to take away all of the pressure before he steps foot between the ropes inside the hallowed arena.

"I will approach it just as I always do, treating it as a regular sparring session. I will enter the ring with a calm and composed mindset, focusing on doing my job."

Gasanov had one of the best ONE Championship debuts in 2022 when he utterly dominated South Korea's Kim Jae Woong at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October of that year.

'The Cobra' easily neutralized Kim's striking before taking the back for a rear-naked choke and the first-round submission finish.

His absurd first-round submission over Kim also earned Gasanov a $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Tonon, meanwhile, is widely regarded as one of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists in MMA.

The multi-time BJJ world champion made his ONE Championship debut in May 2017, not in MMA but in submission grappling, taking on Japanese legend Shinya Aoki.

Since that bout, Tonon made the transition to MMA and collected seven wins with four submission finishes. 'The Lion Killer' also challenged for the ONE featherweight world title but fell short in his bid against then-world champion Thanh Le in March 2022.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

