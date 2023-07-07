Shamil Gasanov says Khabib Nurmagomedov’s achievements motivated him and his fellow Dagestani fighters

Fifth-ranked ONE featherweight contender Shamil Gasanov wants to follow in the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov’s footsteps and leave a lasting legacy in mixed martial arts.

After all, it was ‘The Eagle’ who put the now-feared Dagestani wrestling and pressure on the map, when he used it to conquer the lightweight ranks in North America.

Inspired by Nurmagomedov's rise, a ton of amazing Russian prospects have taken the MMA world by storm ever since.

Among those who now call ONE Championship their home is Gasanov, who owes everything to Nurmagomedov for influencing the new generation of Dagestani athletes.

“In Dagestan, we have a large number of title-holders in various disciplines. One of our living legends is Khabib Nurmagomedov,” he told ONE Championship.

“His achievements have motivated all the Dagestani athletes to strive for success through hard work and dedication.”

By now, Khabib needs no introduction. He retired with an undefeated 29-0 record and is in the conversation for the greatest of all time.

To reach his idol’s level, Gasanov knows he must keep his pristine 13-0 record intact and win a world title.

‘The Cobra’ will put himself in a prime position for a world title shot if he gets his hand raised against the no.2-ranked featherweight Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs Khalilov on Prime Video on July 14.

After dominating the regional scene in Russia, Gasanov showed Khabib-like qualities in his stunning promotional debut last year, where he tossed around Kim Jae Woong before finishing him off with a rear naked choke at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Let’s see if he'll also have his way against BJJ specialist Garry Tonon in their pivotal featherweight clash. ONE Fight Night 12 will broadcast live from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers.

