Rodtang says knockout all but guaranteed in Superlek vs. Tagir Khalilov ONE Fight Night 12 headliner

ONE Championship is back in Bangkok, Thailand, this week with ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video, and the stars are out to see some fireworks.

One man who is in town to watch all the action closely is none other than reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon. The 25-year-old Thai superstar is heavily vested in the main event showdown between former opponent Tagir Khalilov and cross-country rival, reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang talked about what fans can look forward to in the Superlek vs. Khalilov main event at ONE Fight Night 12.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“I’m sure that we can expect a knockout in this match.”

Both Superlek and Khalilov have knockout power latent in their limbs, and it only takes one shot to turn the lights out at any given moment. Fans are in for a special treat as these two fiery flyweights go head-to-head on Friday night.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is set to face Tagir Khalilov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 12. The event will be broadcast live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on Friday, July 14.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Rodtang will be ringside watching ever so closely, for he could be looking at his next opponent very soon.

‘The Iron Man’ and ‘The Kicking Machine’ have long been on a collision course, and are arguably the two best flyweight strikers in ONE Championship. A win for Superlek could push this fight closer than ever to getting made.

On the other hand, Khalilov is looking to score a massive upset in hopes of booking a rematch with Rodtang himself.

Poll : 0 votes