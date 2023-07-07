Tagir Khalilov says he’s ‘not afraid of anything’ after going toe-to-toe with Rodtang

Tagir Khalilov already stared death in the face and lived to tell the tale when took on a short-notice fight against Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

After going through hell and back with the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, accepting a short-notice main event bout against another Thai destroyer, Superlek Kiatmoo9, no longer fazes Khalilov.

‘Samingpri’ has a massive opportunity at hand if he can outclass the no.1 ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs Khalilov on Prime Video on July 14.

Emanating from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, the action-packed card will air live on US Primetime and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Now a veteran of four fights under the ONE banner, Khalilov admits facing Rodtang in his promotional debut is still the hardest challenge he’s had to deal with in his career.

Then again, the mere fact that he was able to hold his own against a seemingly indestructible foe built up his confidence.

The Russian gunslinger told ONE Championship:

“I have always faced fierce competition, but I think that after the fight with Rodtang I am not afraid of anything.”

While most challengers are not exactly lining up to trade leather with Rodtang, Khalilov eagerly took the chance as an injury replacement, on less than a week’s notice, no less.

The 30-year-old gladly traded fire with fire against the Thai wrecking ball at ONE: Fists of Fury, even having his moments in their kickboxing showdown.

However, after three rounds of back-and-forth action, the judges awarded Rodtang the razor-close split decision victory.

Khalilov has been on a tear ever since, knocking out Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther.

After sizing himself up against a Muay Thai legend like Rodtang, Khalilov believes he can hang with Superlek and perhaps even score a monumental upset.

