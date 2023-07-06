Tagir Khalilov ready to live up to reputation as ‘Thai Killer’ by adding Superlek to list of victims

Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov prides himself on supposedly being a ‘Thai Killer’ and plans to prove it to the entire world by dispatching Superlek Kiatmoo9.

On July 14, inside the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Khalilov will exchange heavy artillery with the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion under Muay Thai rules in the main event of ONE Fight Night 12.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of the biggest fight of his career, the 30-year-old confidently proclaimed that his experience against Thai fighters should power him to victory:

“If I win, my reputation as ‘The Thai Killer’ will be reinforced even more. I’m ready to shock the world.”

Boasting a 24-11 career record, Khalilov has indeed had his fair share of wars against Thailand-born fighters.

The Yekaterinburg, Russia, native has picked up a lot from these battles and learned some of the tendencies and techniques employed by Thai natives.

Khalilov walked the talk in his last two matches, knocking out established Thai wrecking machines Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther at ONE 164 and ONE Friday Fights 9, respectively.

Then again, Superlek is a whole different animal altogether.

‘The Kicking Machine’ has only lost once in 11 circle appearances, with seven victories in Muay Thai and three under kickboxing rules. Moreover, he is a veteran of 167 career fights and has practically dealt with heavy-handed opponents like Khalilov in the past.

Superlek also has momentum on his side, riding high on a seven-fight winning streak under the ONE banner. The Kiatmoo9 Gym star pupil took little to no damage in his last bout against Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 last month, allowing for a quick turnaround.

Will Khalilov live up to his reputation against Superlek? We’ll find out soon enough at ONE Fight Night 12, which will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in North America.

