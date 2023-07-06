Tagir Khalilov on why he accepted short-notice fights with Superlek and Rodtang: “I’m not looking for easy ways”

Taking on feared Muay Thai superstars like Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon is a daunting task for anyone in the world.

Now imagine doing so with just a few weeks’ notice. ONE rising star Tagir Khalilov is as fearless as it gets, as he once again signed the dotted line against one of the best pure strikers on the planet.

Originally scheduled to face Elias Mahmoudi at ONE Fight Night 12 at Lumpinee Stadium on July 14, the Russian gunslinger pounced on the opportunity to headline the card against the man they call ‘The Kicking Machine’.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of this massive opportunity, Khalilov said the fight offer was too good to pass up. Plus, a victory over the number-one ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai fighter will catapult his stock on his way to a coveted world title shot:

“I discussed everything with the team, and we accepted the challenge. Everyone knows that I’m not looking for easy ways – I made my ONE debut against Rodtang on one week’s notice.”

Accepting short-notice bouts against a Thai monster is nothing new for Khalilov.

In his promotional debut at ONE: Fists of Fury in 2021, ‘Samingpri’ dove headfirst into the lion’s den right away, agreeing to be the short-notice replacement for Rodtang’s initial opponent Alejandro Rivas.

Khalilov threw everything in his arsenal against Rodtang, more than holding his own in their epic three-round kickboxing bout. In the end, the Russian suffered a razor-close split decision loss.

Following a second setback against Denis Puric, Khlaliov racked off back-to-back knockout victories over Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther.

The 30-year-old now wants to turn Superlek into a stepping stone for a rematch against ‘The Iron Man’.

This high-stakes striking war at ONE Fight Night 12 will air free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

