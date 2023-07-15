What's next for Superlek Kiatmoo9 after spectacular KO performance at ONE Fight Night 12

There’s no doubt that Superlek Kiatmoo9 is a superstar in both Muay Thai and kickboxing, but what he did in his last match might’ve just catapulted him as the premier pound-for-pound striker on the planet.

Superlek was the headlining star of ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday and the way he dismantled Tagir Khalilov proved that he’s on a playing field all on his own.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion dominated Khalilov from the opening bell until 1:42 into the second round of their Muay Thai bout at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Khalilov, make no mistake, is one of the toughest strikers in the flyweight division, but Superlek showed the world that there will always be certain levels to the game.

With Superlek going 4-0 this year across Muay Thai and kickboxing, it now begs the question: what’s next for Superlek?

The obvious answer should be the mega fight against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

These two striking megastars are practically destined to meet in ONE Championship, and that might just happen in Superlek’s next outing. Superlek is the no.1 flyweight Muay Thai contender while Rodtang is the no.1 flyweight kickboxing contender.

Whichever world title is up for grabs isn’t even a question, these two have to trade leather. They nearly got the striking world off its feet when they were scheduled for ONE Fight Night 8 for Superlek’s kickboxing belt.

Rodtang, however, pulled out due to injury.

If Superlek doesn’t get Rodtang in his next bout, then the next possible match could be against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

‘The Kicking Machine’ already called Haggerty out a couple of times, and it seems Superlek is adamant to capture world titles not just in two disciplines but in two weight classes.

A match against Haggerty is also a plausible scenario since ‘The General’ started his ONE Championship career at 135 pounds and was once the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

There is another potential opponent though, and that’s a mixed-rules bout against Adriano Moraes.

Superlek, a former two-division Lumpinee Stadium world champion, has already conquered both Muay Thai and kickboxing so why not have a bit of experience in MMA?

Moraes is one of the best grapplers in MMA right now, but the former ONE flyweight world champion isn’t too shabby on the feet as well.

Now this proposition is an obvious long shot, but a mixed-rules bout between Moraes and Superlek is one full of intrigue and, of course, potential fireworks.