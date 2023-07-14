ONE Fight Night 12 preview and predictions: Superlek vs. Tagir Khalilov

The legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium is once again playing host to the absolute best that Muay Thai has to offer.

Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 will take on Russian slugger Tagir Khalilov in the main event of ONE Fight 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video this Friday, US primetime.

A match of this magnitude has the potential to cause a massive shift in ONE Championship’s volatile flyweight Muay Thai rankings, with the winner between Superlek and Khalilov possibly getting a shot at gold.

Superlek, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, is the No.1 flyweight Muay Thai contender and a win over Khalilov could push him to that mega-fight against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Khalilov, meanwhile, is unranked in flyweight Muay Thai but is the No.5-ranked contender in the division’s kickboxing ranks.

A win for ‘Samingpri’ will surely put him into the top five of the flyweight Muay Thai rankings, and a knockout victory could even catapult him to a world title fight against Rodtang.

Before this card streams live and free on Prime Video in North America, the ONE Championship Sportskeeda MMA team gave their unbiased and technical predictions for Superlek vs. Khalilov.

James De Rozario: Superlek by second-round knockout

A slugfest is what many are predicting when Superlek goes toe-to-toe with Tagir Khalilov. And based on both men’s past performances, that could well be the case.

Superlek, of course, is enjoying a meal with the Gods of Muay Thai at present. He’s been pretty much unstoppable in his past six outings. On the other hand, Khalilov has been building a reputation as a ‘Thai killer’ as of late.

Unfortunately, I feel all that talk and hype on Khalilov will come to an abrupt end inside the Mecca of Muay Thai on fight night.

Superlek will find a way to cut the Russian’s rather predictable weapons and slam in a couple of kicks to the midsection and legs to push his foe into reverse gear.

As Khalilov retreats, he’ll stalk him with more follow-up strikes, and an uppercut or an overhand will sting and instantly send the Russian crashing to the canvas.

Mike Murillo: Superlek by unanimous decision

Superlek versus Tagir Khalilov is going to be an exciting matchup whose outcome can easily go either way.

But I see the Thai superstar being the more technical fighter figuring prominently in the showdown and, in the process, winning by decision.

‘The Kicking Machine’ recognizes that he is up against an opponent who carries a lot of power in his hits so he will play it intelligently by picking his spots.

That does not mean, however, that Superlek will not engage Khalilov in a fiery back-and-forth and go for a finish if the opportunity presents itself because he will.

I just feel that the Kiatmoo9 Gym standout will show patience and steadily throw telling hits for the full three rounds, which should be enough to get the nod of the judges.

Ted Razon: Superlek by split decision

As much as he denies it, Superlek’s quick turnaround against a dangerous opponent like Tagir Khalilov could put him at a disadvantage.

While he took little to no damage in his last outing, I believe fighting a boxing-heavy striker like Khalilov warrants more than three weeks of preparation.

Still, I reckon ‘The Kicking Machine’ will eke out the victory in the end, but it won’t be as decisive as his last two knockout victories.

For one, the Russian is extremely durable, evidenced when he went toe-for-toe with Rodtang and when he survived a knockdown from Denis Puric.

Khalilov’s movement could also hinder Superlek’s ability to launch his fearsome kicking game, especially since he’ll be wary of the Russian’s nuclear hands.

However, Superlek is still the most methodical fighter in this weight class, and I think he’ll find a way to neutralize Khalilov’s strengths as the fight goes on.

I see Khalilov tagging Superlek with his ferocious fists, but the Thai’s sheer volume of strikes and slick counterstriking should once again power him to victory.

Vince Richards: Superlek by third-round knockout

Tagir Khalilov is riding a strong wave of momentum with two first-round finishes in his previous fights. ‘Samingpri’ took the collective soul out of Thai stars Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther.

Those wins even earned Khalilov the new unofficial nickname of “Thai Killer”.

While Chorfah and Black Panther are stellar fighters, Superlek Kiatmoo9 is on a constellation all by himself.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion is considered among the best strikers of his generation and he’s proven that distinction time and again in ONE Championship.

While Khalilov is a marauding fighter akin to ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek is a sleek and creative striker.

Superlek uses his free-flowing style to lull opponents into an uncertain state before blasting them with flurries or one-shot killers.

Khalilov would be wise to conserve his energy against Superlek because ‘The Kicking Machine’ will easily have him hitting air if he gets too aggressive this Friday.

Once Khalilov gets frustrated, Superlek will use that opening and finish the fight on his own accord.