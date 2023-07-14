Tagir Khalilov admits he isn’t battle ready for Superlek showdown: “I don’t have good preparation”

Russian slugger Tagir Khalilov was not paired against Superlek Kiatmoo9 under the most convenient circumstances, but he hopes to be the man to stop the Thai's incredible run of wins in 2023.

Like Superlek, the 30-year-old stepped up on short notice to feature in the headliner bout of ONE Fight Night 12, after Roman Kryklia's bout against Francesko Xhaja hit a bump.

And due to the late call to compete, the Samingpri Muay Thai Gym affiliate admits he hasn't had the best of preparations to take on an athlete he describes as the best flyweight striker.

Speaking to South China Morning Post, Khalilov said:

“You know I get short notice like one week before this fight, I don’t have good preparation, you know. This is the best fighter in my weight division in ONE Championship, he’s the champion.”

Watch the full interview here:

Things don't always go to plan, though. 'Sampingpri' knows that and he is committed to his mission to dent the Thai's confidence on the global stage of ONE inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, July 14.

Prepared or not, the Russian can look back at his past two victories to give him some much needed confidence.

In recent months, he has developed a reputation as the 'The Thai Killer' thanks to his successive first-round knockouts of Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther.

Now, Khalilov hopes to make it three in a row, and a victory over Superlek inside the Thai capital could just push him as the next man in line for Rodtang Jitmuangnon's ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Catch him in action at ONE Fight Night 12, available to Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.