Superlek refuses to be ‘Thai Killer’ Tagir Khalilov’s third victim: “Let’s see who makes a mistake first”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has no intention of being just another Thai victim for Tagir Khalilov this Friday night.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video will feature a highly anticipated Muay Thai clash as hometown hero Superlek squares off with Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov in a can’t-miss clash. ‘The Kicking Machine’ has won seven straight matches, but Khalilov has established himself as something of a Thai killer.

“I think he has determination to kill Thai fighters,” Superlek told ONE Championship in a recent interview. “But I don’t want to be his third victim. Absolutely not. Let’s see who makes a mistake first in this fight.”

Tagir Khalilov has scored back-to-back first-round knockouts in his last two appearances, finishing Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther.

Superlek enters the bout three weeks removed from his last appearance in the Mecca of Muay Thai at ONE Friday Fights 22. ‘The Kicking Machine’ dispatched ONE Championship newcomer Nabil Anane in the first round. But with all due respect to Anane, Tagir Khalilov is a much different kind of monster.

‘Samingpri’ will look to live up to his reputation against Thai fighters, scoring what would undoubtedly be the biggest win of his combat sports career:

“If I win, my reputation as ‘The Thai Killer’ will be reinforced even more. I’m ready to shock the world,” Khalilov said in his own interview with ONE Championship.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

