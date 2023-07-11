Tagir Khalilov loving the atmosphere at Tiger Muay Thai: “These guys are eager to help me”

gTiger Muay Thai has always been home to some of the best fighters in the world, and Tagir Khalilov can attest to that notion.

The Russian knockout machine has set up camp in the Phuket gym ahead of his pivotal Muay Thai bout against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Khalilov, who headlines his first ONE Championship card, has the biggest opportunity of his career when he takes on the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion in Bangkok.

While he’s done some early work in his native Russia, training at Tiger Muay Thai has equipped Khalilov with far more tools to deal with Superlek.

Khalilov said in an interview with ONE Championship:

“Yes, of course, I feel their support because these guys are eager to help me… It's nice when you come to another country to train, and there are already guys you can count on, guys who will help you. It's a big plus in training.”

Tiger Muay Thai is the home gym of ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade and ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

The gym is also a favored pit stop for fighters who want to focus on striking whenever they get to visit Thailand.

Khalilov, thus, enjoys being in the famed stable to hone his craft against Superlek.

‘Samingpri’ is coming off two first-round knockout wins against Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther, earning the unofficial nickname of “Thai Killer” within Muay Thai.

If Khalilov adds Superlek to his list of victims, he may very well get to a world title shot against Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Fight Night 12, just like all of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

