Tagir Khalilov feels rejuvenated after holding training camp in hometown Russia

For his scheduled fight later this week, Russian Muay Thai star Tagir Khalilov had the opportunity to go back to his homeland.

It was a move that he said did a lot in rejuvenating him and he is now more determined to continue with his winning ways.

‘Samingpri’ is featured in the headlining bout at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok. He is going up against Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the event set to take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of the marquee fight, Tagir Khalilov shared what his preparation has been like, including touching base with the people in his hometown.

The 30-year-old Samingpri Muay Thai Gym standout said:

“I came back to Yekaterinburg - my hometown in Russia. There I got back to training my students, started getting ready for the upcoming fight and had the first part of my camp in my hometown.”

Tagir Khalilov has been on an impressive roll of late, winning his last two fights over Thai opponents by way of finishes inside the opening round.

He defeated Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi by way of technical knockout (uppercut) back in December. Then in March he knocked out Black Panther with a crushing body shot.

Tagir Khalilov is now out to add Superlek to his list of conquered opponents in what he hopes would lead to a shot at the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title long held by champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Superlek, meanwhile, is targeting to put a stop to the Russian striker’s ongoing success over Thai opponents notwithstanding he is fighting on a short turnaround.

The concurrent ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and No. 1-ranked Muay Thai contender in the division was last in action just three weeks ago at ONE Friday Fights 22. He defeated towering opponent Nabil Anane by knockout (body shot) in the first round.

‘The Kicking Machine,’ however, assured that despite the short interval in between fights he is in tiptop shape and ready to mix it up come fight night.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

