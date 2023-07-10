Tagir Khalilov growing more confident in his striking abilities ahead of clash with Superlek

Heavy-handed Russian Tagir Khalilov touts that he is a highly improved striker and is looking to showcase it in his upcoming fight.

Tagir Khalilov faces off with Thai juggernaut Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the headlining Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. The event is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Heading into the marquee contest, ‘Samingpri’ cautioned that now more than ever he is confident in his shored-up striking abilities. He cited his last two fights as further proof of that.

Tagir Khalilov shared this in an interview with ONE Championship:

“I am confident in my striking abilities. You can see it yourself in my last two fights, where I won by knockout in the first round.”

The 30-year-old Samingpri Muay Thai Gym was impressive in his last two fights, finishing his opponent inside the first round.

Back in December in Manila, he sent Thai Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi to a technical knockout defeat with a solid counter uppercut that left him unable to continue after. Then in March, Tagir Khalilov knocked out another Thai in Black Panther with a flurry of ferocious strikes that culminated with a crushing body shot.

It is the same success he wants to have against Superlek, who is the concurrent ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and No. 1-ranked Muay Thai contender in the division.

‘The Kicking Machine,’ for his part, is making his fourth ONE Championship appearance in just seven months. He was in action in January, when he defeated Daniel Puertas of Spain by unanimous decision for the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title. Then in March, he successfully defended his title with a third-round knockout of Thai-Australian challenger Danial Williams.

Superlek’s most recent outing was last June 23, where he KO’d 6-foot-2 opponent Nabil Anane in the opening round with a body shot. Despite the short turnaround, the Thai superstar said he is ready to compete.

