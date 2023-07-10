Tagir Khalilov finishes training camp with killers at Tiger Muay Thai 

Tagir Khalilov trained with some of the biggest names in ONE Championship whilst preparing for his highly anticipated scrap with Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Khalilov will look to score his third-straight victory under the ONE banner when he heads to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday night for ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs Khlaliov on Prime Video. ‘Samingpri’ will face his toughest test yet, squaring off with one of the most celebrated strikers in combat sports today, Superlek.

In order to prepare for ‘The Kicking Machine’ and properly acclimate to the environment in Thailand, Tagir Khalilov made his way to The Land of Smiles a month before his fight and completed his training at the world-renowned Tiger Muay Thai Gym in Phuket.

“We flew to Thailand a month before the fight to get acclimatized,” Khalilov told ONE Championship. “The second part of training takes place here, at Tiger Muay Thai Gym. The fight will take place in Bangkok, so we flew to Thailand in advance to be fully prepared for the fight.”

While there, Khalilov trained alongside three ONE world champions, including Tang Kai, Fabricio Andrade, and Anatoly Malykhin. Considering those are three of the best strikers in the sport, it’s safe to assume that Khalilov will be well-prepared for his showdown with ‘The Kicking Machine’ inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

As for Superlek, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion will make a quick turnaround after scoring a first-round knockout against Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23. Three weeks later, he returns for a tough test against a bonafide Russian knockout artist.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

